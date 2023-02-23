Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame

By Ben Schwartz
Feb. 23, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The voice of the Bluefield Beavers joined his alma mater’s hall of fame Thursday morning.

Jim Nelson of Bluefield High School’s class of 1967 spent decades announcing sports games for the Bluefield Beavers, among other local roles in journalism and much more.

On Thursday he joined more than 30 other honorees in the Beaver hall of fame, including both of his parents. Nelson’s father, Dr. James Nelson of Beaver’s 1938 class, served as the school’s football team archivist. His mother, Katherine Ross Nelson of Beaver’s 1945 class, wrote the school’s Alma Mater.

For Nelson, it’s been an honor to simply play a role in decades of Bluefield sports.

“It’s a special place,” said Nelson. “There’s so much that transcends athletics and transcends academics. It truly is a family, and I do believe it has a heartbeat. And I’ve just been beyond privileged to be at the intersection of so many of these memories.”

