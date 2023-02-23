Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

Court generic
Court generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man has pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a release from The U.S. Department of Justice, court documents and statements made in court indicate that Kishaun Andre Jones, 23, “sold a substance containing methamphetamine to a confidential informant near South Kanawha Street in Beckley.”

A search warrant was executed on February 23, 2022, where law enforcement found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin along with three firearms and $6,445 in Jones’ Beckley residence.

Jones is set to be sentenced on June 9, 2023 where he faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area

Latest News

West Virginia Poor People's Campaign
West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign holds national press conference to discuss raising number of deaths in W.Va jails
Capito, Manchin announce $1 million grant for Bluefield Transportation Project
Capito, Manchin announce $1 million grant for Bluefield Transportation Project
Oak Hill High School
Oak Hill High School evacuates students following HVAC system malfunction, school day has resumed
Road closed due to coal truck overturning
Road closed due to coal truck overturning