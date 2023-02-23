Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man has pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a release from The U.S. Department of Justice, court documents and statements made in court indicate that Kishaun Andre Jones, 23, “sold a substance containing methamphetamine to a confidential informant near South Kanawha Street in Beckley.”

A search warrant was executed on February 23, 2022, where law enforcement found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin along with three firearms and $6,445 in Jones’ Beckley residence.

Jones is set to be sentenced on June 9, 2023 where he faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.