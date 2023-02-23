Another warm day today but cooler weather is on the way

Some scattered showers are making their way through the region this morning. Those showers will fizzle out late morning and we’ll see mainly sunny skies this afternoon. It’s going to be another very mild day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s. Windy conditions are expected as well with gusts upwards of 25-35 mph at times.

Clouds will build back into the region tonight and we could see some spotty showers develop late as a cold front swings through. We’ll be much cooler behind that front with lows dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight.

Temperatures will be more seasonable tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for most. We’ll be breezy and dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cooler conditions will last into the weekend and rain will move back in as well. Widespread rain is expected on Saturday, and some patchy freezing rain cannot be ruled out north of I-64. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for most on Saturday. Scattered showers continue on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The start of next week looks unsettled, but drier conditions are expected for the middle of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

