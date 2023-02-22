Wyoming County firefighter injured

By Brandon Roberts
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A firefighter was injured after responding to a residence fire in Wyoming county according to the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department.

The volunteer fire department wrote on social media, “Just after 2 p.m. today (Tues), we were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Mulberry Avenue in Pineville. On arrival, our units found a working fire in the kitchen area of the house. Members quickly went to work and made entry to extinguish the fire.”

No one was home at the time of the fire, but unfortunately several pets did pass away.

There was one firefighter injury on scene. That member was treated and released at the scene by EMS.

