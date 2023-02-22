We’ll be warm on Thursday, but Winter returns Friday
A frontal system changes our weather pattern by the end of the week
As a warm front continues to ride through the area, warmer southerly wind flow will stick with us overnight. High temps today have been above average, ranging from upper 50s-upper 70s depending on location, elevation and cloud cover. Tonight, we’ll stay warm for this time of year. Low temps look to hover in the upper 50s-low 60s, so no need to crank the heat!
We could see a few showers overnight as a disturbance moves through, especially after midnight-sunrise Thursday, but it will be far from a wash-out, so as of now there are no flood or severe concerns.
We should dry back out Thursday afternoon, and just like Wednesday, we’ll end up mainly sunny and breezy, with above-average highs back in the 60s and 70s for most. Thursday night, a cold front will then head our way. Temps will drop back into the upper 30s-low 40s, and we’ll see more clouds and a few spotty showers late Thursday night-early Friday.
We should be drier by the afternoon, but more seasonable, with high temps in the upper 40s-low 50s to wrap up the work week.
Cold rain will move in Saturday, and we could see a little ice mix in from time to time as well, especially along the I-64 corridor and north...STAY TUNED!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.