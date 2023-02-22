We’ll be warm on Thursday, but Winter returns Friday

FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE (WVVA WEATHER)

As a warm front continues to ride through the area, warmer southerly wind flow will stick with us overnight. High temps today have been above average, ranging from upper 50s-upper 70s depending on location, elevation and cloud cover. Tonight, we’ll stay warm for this time of year. Low temps look to hover in the upper 50s-low 60s, so no need to crank the heat!

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few showers overnight as a disturbance moves through, especially after midnight-sunrise Thursday, but it will be far from a wash-out, so as of now there are no flood or severe concerns.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We should dry back out Thursday afternoon, and just like Wednesday, we’ll end up mainly sunny and breezy, with above-average highs back in the 60s and 70s for most. Thursday night, a cold front will then head our way. Temps will drop back into the upper 30s-low 40s, and we’ll see more clouds and a few spotty showers late Thursday night-early Friday.

FEW SHOWERS THURSDAY PM-FRIDAY AM (WVVA WEATHER)

We should be drier by the afternoon, but more seasonable, with high temps in the upper 40s-low 50s to wrap up the work week.

TEMP FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Cold rain will move in Saturday, and we could see a little ice mix in from time to time as well, especially along the I-64 corridor and north...STAY TUNED!

THIS WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.