W. Va. Army Guard wins top environmental award

W. Va. Army Guard wins top environmental award
W. Va. Army Guard wins top environmental award(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG) won the U.S. Army National Guard’s top environmental award in January.

According to a release sent out by WVARNG, they scored the highest in the nation in the ARNG G-9′s four environmental sections which include cleanup, conservation, technological innovation, and planning.

“Environmental stewardship and sustainability have been key priorities for our One Guard during my tenure as Adjutant General,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane. “This award is indicative of our commitment to best practices and continued emphasis on the four environmental areas that we can positively affect change for West Virginia.”

Maj. Gen. Bill Crane expressed his pride in West Virginia and credited the men and women of the West Virginia Nation Guard “who emphasize environmental stewardship in their everyday actions.”

Along with the top honor, the WVARNG also received the highest scores for the environmental planning program for completing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Environmental Condition of Property (ECOP) assessments accurately and timely.

The release said, “The WVARNG Conservation program was recognized by continuing to provide exemplary stewardship of training lands in coordination with the military mission. Recent efforts to update the Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan (INRMP) included a comprehensive vegetative communities and wetland survey to facilitate planning level data.”

The WVARNG Environmental Program director Brian “Scott” Sharp applauded his staff on their hard work said they were very deserving of the recognition.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire

Latest News

A man is exonerated on child sex abuse charges after a two-day trial in Fayette County.
Fayette County man acquitted at trial on child sex abuse charges
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
Eagles reserve lineman waives arraignment in rape case
Lawyers on behalf of inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) have filed an updated complaint in...
New allegations raised as part of updated filing in federal Southern Regional Jail suit