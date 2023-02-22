W. Va. Army Guard wins top environmental award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG) won the U.S. Army National Guard’s top environmental award in January.

According to a release sent out by WVARNG, they scored the highest in the nation in the ARNG G-9′s four environmental sections which include cleanup, conservation, technological innovation, and planning.

“Environmental stewardship and sustainability have been key priorities for our One Guard during my tenure as Adjutant General,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane. “This award is indicative of our commitment to best practices and continued emphasis on the four environmental areas that we can positively affect change for West Virginia.”

Maj. Gen. Bill Crane expressed his pride in West Virginia and credited the men and women of the West Virginia Nation Guard “who emphasize environmental stewardship in their everyday actions.”

Along with the top honor, the WVARNG also received the highest scores for the environmental planning program for completing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Environmental Condition of Property (ECOP) assessments accurately and timely.

The release said, “The WVARNG Conservation program was recognized by continuing to provide exemplary stewardship of training lands in coordination with the military mission. Recent efforts to update the Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan (INRMP) included a comprehensive vegetative communities and wetland survey to facilitate planning level data.”

The WVARNG Environmental Program director Brian “Scott” Sharp applauded his staff on their hard work said they were very deserving of the recognition.

