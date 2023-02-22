Volvo looks to recruit future BSU engineering grads

Concord University students heard from Volvo representatives on job opportunities Wednesday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Car manufacturer Volvo sent representatives to Bluefield State University on Wednesday, in an effort to recruit future graduates.

Karmen Meeks-Gray, a University Relations Manager with the company, said BSU graduates tend to perform exceptionally well compared to those from other schools in the area. As a result, she said Tuesday’s goal was to make sure current students know of Volvo’s job opportunities once they graduate.

“The faculty do a really good job in preparing them, and teaching them the technical skills needed,” said Meeks-Gray. “Obviously there is still a learning curve, coming in and learning our organization and our manufacturing process, but they come in with a lot of the basic foundational knowledge that we’re looking for.”

Currently, Bluefield State offers both Associates’ and Bachelors’ degrees in five different engineering fields. Those interested in exploring job opportunities with Volvo, can do so here.

