McDowell, W.Va. (WVVA) - A tree has fallen onto a powerline in the Northfork Hollow area off of Crumpler Road in McDowell County.

The Northfork Fire Department responded after the call came through just before 12:30 p.m.

For information about possible power outages, check Outages (appalachianpower.com).

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.