Stream Teams conduct water sampling in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley residents may have noticed some Stream Teams out and about on Wednesday.

These teams are made up of community volunteers, as well as Beckley Sanitary Board employees and Piney Creek Watershed Association members.

On Wednesday, the teams visited more than 20 sites in Beckley, collecting water samples as part of an ongoing project that started in 2019. The goal was to test the waters for pollution while raising awareness.

“Just be thinking about that,” shared one of the creators of the project Matthew Williams. “Where’s it going? What’s the downstream effects? It might be the water you’re swimming in later, so it’s always good to think about that. It doesn’t just disappear when it goes into your drain or down your driveway. It’s going somewhere...”

Williams says the project’s success is allowing them to expand sampling into the Greenbrier River. The Beckley Stream Teams are partnering with entities like the Greenbrier River Watershed Association, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and the West Virginia Conservation Agency.

Sampling will begin in the spring and summer.

Beckley-based clean water initiative nationally recognized (wvva.com)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.