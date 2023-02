MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A semi-truck overturned at mile marker seven on I-77 today.

The call for the wreck came through dispatch at 10:47 a.m., after which, Princeton Rescue Squad, Mercer County Sherriff’s Department, and East River Fire Department all responded to the scene.

WVVA will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.