Richlands surges in third quarter to reach regional semifinals

Blue Tornado tops Union Bears 50-41
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR BLUFF, W.Va. (WVVA) - Richlands outscored Union, 16-4 in the third quarter to seize control of the region 2D quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

The Blue Tornado shrugged off a slow start and went on to win, 50-41. Richlands will host Central Wise in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

