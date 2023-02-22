Richlands surges in third quarter to reach regional semifinals

CEDAR BLUFF, W.Va. (WVVA) - Richlands outscored Union, 16-4 in the third quarter to seize control of the region 2D quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

The Blue Tornado shrugged off a slow start and went on to win, 50-41. Richlands will host Central Wise in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

