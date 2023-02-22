Record warmth is possible today

A few showers are making their way across the region this morning, especially north of I-64. This is thanks to a warm front that will bring very mild conditions to our area. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s for most.

After a few showers this morning, we'll dry up this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will stay mild tonight. Gusty southwesterly winds will only allow temperatures to drop into the 50s and 60s overnight. Clouds will increase and eventually lead to some scattered showers late tonight.

Clouds will increase overnight, and a few showers are possible late. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some spotty showers are possible Thursday morning; otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds leading to mainly sunny conditions tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be very mild once again with highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

Mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s is expected Thursday afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will bring cooler conditions as we wrap up the workweek. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, but we should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cooler conditions are expected on Friday and into the weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay on the cooler side this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rounds of rain (and possibly some freezing rain north of I-64) will move through this weekend as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.