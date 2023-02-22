Princeton seizes control in the second half, sweeps season series with Bluefield

Tigers win 75-66
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton outscored Bluefield by 12 over the final 24 minutes to secure the road win and the season sweep of its county rival.

Princeton’s Chase Hancock scored all 30 of his points in the final three quarters.

Bluefield started the game on a 9-0 run but Princeton closed the gap and trailed by just four after the first quarter. The teams went back and forth before the Tigers created separation in the fourth.

