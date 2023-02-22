Manufacturing plant fire in Alloy

FAYETTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another fire occurred on Tuesday in Fayette County where several fire departments responded to reported fire in a manufacturing plant in alloy.

According to security at West Virginia manufacturing, the fire in the plant broke out in a mixing bin.

Fire crews from Armstrong Creek, Montgomery, Smithers and Boomer all responded to the scene.

Flames were put out within five to 10 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.