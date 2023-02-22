Library Lovers Month: Meet Shelley the Red-Footed Tortoise at Princeton Library

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s library lovers month and we decided to profile someone who loves the library so much she lives there- meet Shelley the red footed tortoise!

“Last summer our summer reading program was under the sea. Around that same time Snooks Wings and Things opened. Some of the staff went by and knowing that I am a turtle lover they kept sending me pictures of these adorable baby turtles,” said Laura Buchanan, interim director for the Princeton Library

After some initial hesitancy, Buchanan adopted Shelley and brought her to her new home: The Princeton Public Library.

“The first time they put the sweater on her I thought, ‘This is just incredible.’ She has her carrying case, her toys that she gets. She’s every bit as entertaining as most dogs,” said library staff Becky Kidwell.

Shelley’s big personality has inspired her own merchandise.

“The youth service coordinator designed Shelley shirts. Over Christmas we did her cups. We have buttons of various styles that we sell for fifty cents along with Shelley stickers,” said Buchanan.

The proceeds from the buttons and stickers go to Shelley’s upkeep. The shirts are available for purchase at Princeton’s Wearhouse.

The red footed tortoise also inspires learning.

“We ordered a couple of non-fiction books specifically about her species so if people we curious they could read up more on them,” said Buchanan

“The kids enjoy her and they realize there are so many fun things here at the library,” said Kidwell.

If you’d like to meet Shelley...

“She’s always here. Just ask and we are happy to get her out,” said Buchanan

Nearly one hundred people have stopped by and asked about Shelley just this month.

You can also follow Shelley’s Instagram. Her username is @m.shelleytheturtle.

And by the way, technically she is not a turtle because she isn’t amphibious..But regardless..

This tortoise is making quite the impression at the library and on social media.

