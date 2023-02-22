Legislation to split WV DHHR heads to Gov. Justice’s desk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposal to break apart West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources passed the West Virginia Senate Wednesday by a 33 to one vote.

Only no vote was Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion.

The Senate made no change to the legislation that was passed by the House.

The proposal, House Bill 2006, splits DHHR into a Department of Health Facilities, Department of Human Services and a Department of Health.

The legislation also includes a stronger, inspector general with greater independence. One lawmaker calling it an internal monitor to make sure you, the taxpayer, get what you pay for.

Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a similar split last year, but revealed he may support the measure in an interview last month with WSAZ.

