Legislation to split WV DHHR heads to Gov. Justice’s desk

The legislation also includes a stronger, inspector general with greater independence. One...
The legislation also includes a stronger, inspector general with greater independence. One lawmaker calling it an internal monitor to make sure you, the taxpayer, get what you pay for.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposal to break apart West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources passed the West Virginia Senate Wednesday by a 33 to one vote.

Only no vote was Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion.

The Senate made no change to the legislation that was passed by the House.

The proposal, House Bill 2006, splits DHHR into a Department of Health Facilities, Department of Human Services and a Department of Health.

The legislation also includes a stronger, inspector general with greater independence. One lawmaker calling it an internal monitor to make sure you, the taxpayer, get what you pay for.

Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a similar split last year, but revealed he may support the measure in an interview last month with WSAZ.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire

Latest News

Semi overturned on I-77
Semi overturned on I-77
Local man jumps at Bridge Day 2022
Bridge Day 2023 date announced
Tree down on powerline in McDowell
Tree down on powerline in McDowell
Fayette County man receives guilty verdict
Fayette County man receives guilty verdict