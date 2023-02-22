Howntown Hero honored at Oakvale Vol. Fire Department

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent WVVA Hometown hero was honored for his heroic actions by the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department this evening. Eleven-year-old Johnathon Robinette’s actions on the morning after Christmas 2022 saved his family from a house fire.

The Oakvale Elementary 4th grader says he was the first one in his family to wake that morning, see the smoke, and take action. By waking up his mom and running to get help at a neighbor, he was able to save his family from the flames.

Today, the firefighters from Oakvale wanted to recognize the boy and celebrate him. They presented the hero with an award along with letting him ride in one of the department’s fire trucks.

Johnathan Robinette was very excited and thankful to his community that recognized his actions.

Mossy Clyburn a member of the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department said, “He was able to wake up his family and get them out and there was no tragedy. They lost the house but that can be replaced but life can’t. It’s such a blessing that this young man has done this.”

“It feels good,” Robinette said.

Even though the house was a total lose the family continues on their search for a new one and when asked if Johnathon would ever be interested in a career being a firefighter, he said he would maybe consider it.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.