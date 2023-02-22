Fayette County man receives guilty verdict

FAYETTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County man found guilty of committing multiple drug crimes has been sentenced to a combined total of 50 years in prison.

The sentence Michael Clark is now facing was handed down by Judge Thomas Ewing.

The first sentence carries a maximum of 20 years for the crime of conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver, fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, while the second sentence carries a maximum of 30 years for the crime of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

According to the judge, Clark will serve those sentences consecutively, and according to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Clark must serve seven years before being eligible for parole.

Mount Hope Police Department & Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force aided in the initial investigation.

