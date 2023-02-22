Fayette County man acquitted at trial on child sex abuse charges

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man is exonerated on child sex abuse charges after a two-day trial in Fayette County.

Robert Kaylor was found not guilty by a jury of his peers on multiple counts of sexual abuse and exhibition.

According to an attorney for the defendant, Kyle Lusk, the charges stemmed from incidents reported more than seven years ago. He said the child came forward with the claims five years later.

Lusk, who tried the case with his partner Brandon Gray, credited their victory in court to a lack of evidence in the case.

“I think the jury simply thought it wasn’t proven. I think they thought the jury would fill in the blanks, but the jury didn’t think it was prudent.”

While the case was tried by an assistant prosecutor, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti said child abuse cases are quite frequently limited when it comes to physical evidence. But he said he would rather try the case and fail than let a potential child predator walk away.

“I would rather present the case to a jury and let the jury make the call then not attempt to prosecute these cases,” Ciliberti said.

Lusk also credited the victory in court to what he described as considerable discrepancies in the testimony of the two victims in the case.

