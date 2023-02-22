Fayette County man acquitted at trial on child sex abuse charges


A man is exonerated on child sex abuse charges after a two-day trial in Fayette County.
A man is exonerated on child sex abuse charges after a two-day trial in Fayette County.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man is exonerated on child sex abuse charges after a two-day trial in Fayette County.

Robert Kaylor was found not guilty by a jury of his peers on multiple counts of sexual abuse and exhibition.

According to an attorney for the defendant, Kyle Lusk, the charges stemmed from incidents reported more than seven years ago. He said the child came forward with the claims five years later.

Lusk, who tried the case with his partner Brandon Gray, credited their victory in court to a lack of evidence in the case.

“I think the jury simply thought it wasn’t proven. I think they thought the jury would fill in the blanks, but the jury didn’t think it was prudent.”

While the case was tried by an assistant prosecutor, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti said child abuse cases are quite frequently limited when it comes to physical evidence. But he said he would rather try the case and fail than let a potential child predator walk away.

“I would rather present the case to a jury and let the jury make the call then not attempt to prosecute these cases,” Ciliberti said.

Lusk also credited the victory in court to what he described as considerable discrepancies in the testimony of the two victims in the case.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire

Latest News

Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
W. Va. Army Guard wins top environmental award
W. Va. Army Guard wins top environmental award
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
Eagles reserve lineman waives arraignment in rape case
Lawyers on behalf of inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) have filed an updated complaint in...
New allegations raised as part of updated filing in federal Southern Regional Jail suit