EMS conference convenes at Pipestem State Park

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pipestem State Park welcomed first responders from the area to this year’s “ESCAPe Emergency Services Conference,” set to last from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 26.

The conference is led by Princeton Rescue Squad, Air-Evac 26 Beckley and West Virginia Public Service Training, and is set to offer a wide range of more than 60 different courses through the days.

Registration will remain open through Sunday. Those interested can learn more information here, and registration is available at West Virginia Public Service Training’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire

Latest News

Kids can sign up to receive free tree at Craft Memorial Library
Kids can sign up to receive free tree at Craft Memorial Library
W.Va.'s "Campus Carry" bill will go into effect in 2024, following Gov. Justice's signature.
Concord University students react to Campus Carry bill’s passage
Concord University students heard from Volvo representatives on job opportunities Wednesday.
Volvo looks to recruit future BSU engineering grads
Concord University students react to Campus Carry bill’s passage
Concord University students react to Campus Carry bill’s passage