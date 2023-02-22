EMS conference convenes at Pipestem State Park

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pipestem State Park welcomed first responders from the area to this year’s “ESCAPe Emergency Services Conference,” set to last from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 26.

The conference is led by Princeton Rescue Squad, Air-Evac 26 Beckley and West Virginia Public Service Training, and is set to offer a wide range of more than 60 different courses through the days.

Registration will remain open through Sunday. Those interested can learn more information here, and registration is available at West Virginia Public Service Training’s website.

