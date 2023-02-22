Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) and the Beckley Sanitary Board were out Wednesday working to repair a sinkhole on US 19.

According to the WVDHOH, the hole “appeared” on the southbound lane of North Eisenhower Drive near King Tut earlier Wednesday morning. Originally, the hole was two feet in diameter, but crews have since widened it to try and figure out its cause.

WVVA spoke to a crew member on the scene who said the road failure was most likely due to water, whether it be an old drainage pipe that failed or a water line that broke. Workers are now trying to either re-route or repair the water line before making any permanent repairs.

WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations Joe Pack says these repairs will take several days but adds that the crews are working as fast as possible.

“Water is our worst enemy when we’re dealing with roads,” Pack shared in a press release. “We’re working closely with the Beckley Sanitary Board and the water company to determine the best way to proceed...This is going to be a multiple-day process.”

This work has caused minimal disturbance to travelers as the road is still open. Those in the southbound lane are being transferred to the turning lane on that stretch of road.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.