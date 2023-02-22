Crab Orchard Museum holds bee ornament class for Winter Honey Festival

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The month-long Winter Honey Festival continued at the Crab Orchard Museum Tuesday evening. The museum offered a class teaching people how to make “no-sew,” bee-themed ornaments. Laura Mallory, Education Director for the museum and the teacher for the ornament class, says she’s pleased with the attendance at the event, and those taking the class say they enjoyed learning a fun craft and making new friends.

“It’s a good sense of comradery, fellowship, fun, all the way around. Laura Mallory is an excellent teacher and is very enjoyable, because it’s one-on-one, kind of hands-on,” says Amity Layne, one person who took the class.

“...They have a great time, and they are developing friendships... and getting a cool item that they made with their own hands to take with them at the end of the class,” says Laura Mallory.

If you would like to learn how to make one of these ornaments for yourself, the Crab Orchard Museum will be holding the class again Thursday, February, 23rd. More information about this and future events can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.