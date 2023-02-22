Concord University students react to Campus Carry bill’s passage

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following the passage of Senate Bill 10, known by many as the “Campus Carry Bill” by W.Va.’s legislature, students at Concord University expressed concern about the potential for concealed handguns to be legally carried on campus.

After being approved by the state’s House of Delegates by a vote of 84-13 on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) signaled his intent to sign the bill into law.

“It won’t be with me but just a matter of seconds, because I’ll sign it,” said Gov. Justice. “It may save a bunch of lives.”

Despite overwhelming support from Charleston however, Concord students said they see the situation differentely.

“Obviously our senators aren’t hearing us out as students,” said Freshman Emily Hampton. “They’re saying that we feel safe even though we’re sitting here saying we do not feel safe.”

“It’s hard enough worrying about somebody coming to campus with a gun to do harm,” said Junior Taylor Brown. “I don’t want to worry about who’s sitting in my classes with a gun.”

For one international student, the move to arm students in W.Va. was hard to believe.

“In England, we don’t have guns,” said Sophomore Kai Forsyth, an international student from England. “So it’s like unfathomable to like carry a weapon, especially in a school, in like a classroom environment. I just think it’s a bit daft, isn’t it? Anyone can whip one out if they’re having a bad day.”

Cultural differences aside however, on campus Wednesday, there appeared to be a shared sentiment among students WVVA spoke with.

“Personally, I grew up around guns,” said Junior Makenzie Fugate. “But I think it is too easy to get a concealed carry license without training. To have kids on campus to be able to have those and to not really get training behind what to do and what not to do other than the basic course.”

Senate Bill 10 will take effect in July of 2024, following a signature from Gov. Justice.

