Clinch Valley Health offering new care provider

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Clinch Valley’s Family and Specialty Care of Bluefield has expanded their ability to offer primary care providers. Recently the office welcomed Wendy Lawless who is a family nurse practitioner to help better serve the community.

Lawless says she will see all ages, both men and women. Adding that she has a passion for women’s health. She says having a primary care provider is important no matter what age you are because it can help you live a better life. She says even if you don’t get sick often, you should still have a PCP.

She says when picking a primary care provider you should pick someone who you trust and listens to you. She says that’s what makes an ideal provider.

“I’m very easy to talk to and I am a great listener. If a patient comes in and they have something they want to talk to me about. I don’t blow it off, I listen and I take it into consideration. If I feel like I can’t treat you appropriately, I will definitely find someone the person who can,” said Lawless.

If you want more information about Lawless’ services as a provider you can contact her office at 276-245-9200.

