Bill 2412 passes memorializing the Marshall University plane crash

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s been 52 years since the plane crash on November 14, 1970, that killed 75 of the thundering herd as they returned from a game at East Carolina.

Recently the West Virginia Senate and House passed house bill 2412 marking November 14 from here on out as a permanent state memorial day to remember those who passed in the Marshall plane crash.

