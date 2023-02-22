Bill 2412 passes memorializing the Marshall University plane crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s been 52 years since the plane crash on November 14, 1970, that killed 75 of the thundering herd as they returned from a game at East Carolina.

Recently the West Virginia Senate and House passed house bill 2412 marking November 14 from here on out as a permanent state memorial day to remember those who passed in the Marshall plane crash.

