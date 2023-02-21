Wytheville Community College hosts emergency response Tabletop Exercise

Over 85 representatives from local and regional law enforcement and emergency management, and...
Over 85 representatives from local and regional law enforcement and emergency management, and public school systems participated in the Emergency Response training.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Wytheville Community College (WCC) hosted an emergency response Tabletop Exercise at Snyder Auditorium on Friday, January 27.

According to a release from WCC, participants included over 85 representatives from local and regional law enforcement, emergency management, and public-school systems, along with several other representatives from state and federal agencies.

The program was facilitated by Virginia Community Colleges Director of Emergency Planning, Safety, and Security Kim Hobert. It consisted of a discussion on proper procedures for campus emergency responses and an exercise that centered around the collective response to several emergency scenarios including some at each WCC location.

Dr. Dean Sprinkle, Wytheville Community College President, said about the Tabletop Exercise, “WCC is committed to providing a safe environment and working closely with our community partners to respond appropriately to emergency situations at all of our locations. These include WCC’s Wytheville campus, two off-site locations in Marion--WCC at the Henderson and the new workforce development facility in Marion--and WCC at the Crossroads Institute in Galax. Thank you to Kim Hobert, Director of Emergency Planning, Safety & Security for the VCCS, for serving as Facilitator for this Tabletop Exercise, and everyone at the college and from our community agencies who participated.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Bland County search for driver ends with person in custody
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia

Latest News

They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Softball field
Softball players looking to collect last minute donations
National Children's Dental Health Month
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month: Dentist says pandemic may have impacted your kids’ teeth
A bill to allow students to carry concealed weapons on college campuses has cleared both...
CAPITOL BEAT: Campus carry bill passes House, goes to Governor’s desk for signature