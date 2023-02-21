Wytheville Community College hosts emergency response Tabletop Exercise

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Wytheville Community College (WCC) hosted an emergency response Tabletop Exercise at Snyder Auditorium on Friday, January 27.

According to a release from WCC, participants included over 85 representatives from local and regional law enforcement, emergency management, and public-school systems, along with several other representatives from state and federal agencies.

The program was facilitated by Virginia Community Colleges Director of Emergency Planning, Safety, and Security Kim Hobert. It consisted of a discussion on proper procedures for campus emergency responses and an exercise that centered around the collective response to several emergency scenarios including some at each WCC location.

Dr. Dean Sprinkle, Wytheville Community College President, said about the Tabletop Exercise, “WCC is committed to providing a safe environment and working closely with our community partners to respond appropriately to emergency situations at all of our locations. These include WCC’s Wytheville campus, two off-site locations in Marion--WCC at the Henderson and the new workforce development facility in Marion--and WCC at the Crossroads Institute in Galax. Thank you to Kim Hobert, Director of Emergency Planning, Safety & Security for the VCCS, for serving as Facilitator for this Tabletop Exercise, and everyone at the college and from our community agencies who participated.”

