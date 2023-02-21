“Windows-open weather” arrives Wednesday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A warm southerly wind will develop as warm front moves across our region overnight-Wednesday. Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover and we’ll be mild and breezy.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 8PM TUESDAY EVENING. GUSTS THROUGH SUNDOWN COULD REACH THE 50 MPH RANGE.

WIND ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps overnight will hit the 40s and 50s. We’ll see some showers overnight as well, mainly between midnight-8 AM Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday afternoon, we should see more sunshine, and with southerly winds whipping, warm air will be pulled into our area. High temps will be well-above normal, flirting with record highs for most. Most of us should hit the upper 60s-mid 70s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night will turn mostly cloud with the chance of occasional rain late. Low temps will Spring-like, hovering in the 50s and 60s.

RAIN ON THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, high temps will still be in the 60s and 70s, but we’ll be a bit more unsettled. Low pressure will bring us scattered showers here & there throughout the day, though it doesn’t look like a wash-out.

Departure from normal (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will get cool again behind the low pressure scooting off to the northeast by Friday. Highs by the end of the work week should return to the 40s. We look more seasonable and unsettled Saturday...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.