Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two Oakvale community members were honored for their hard work and service to the community during Monday evening’s Black History Month celebration. The Oakvale Area Outreach Team hosted the event that was held at the East River Ruritan.

Husband and wife team Elizabeth and Herman Brown who are from Kelly’s Tank were recognized for numerous acts of service. Including keeping the Community center clean, assisting members of the community that need help shopping and getting them their medicine, they also mow several lawns in the warm seasons.

The married couple that has been in the area for over 50 years, humbly accepted the awards for their service, not expecting to be recognized.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to get it. I don’t like to be seen a lot but I’m just so thankful that the people saw fit to honor us,” said Elizabeth Brown.

Herman Brown added, “I would just like to say, I thank the lord for these people because they are truly great friends. It’s just a blessing to have friends like we do have today.”

Also, during the event community leader Mossy Clyburn recalled memories and people in the African American Community that has had such a positive impact in the history of Oakvale and surrounding areas.

