Students see benefits of career fair at WVU Tech

WVU Tech Career Fair
WVU Tech Career Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For some students, graduation is in sight and WVU Tech in Beckley is making sure a job isn’t something to worry about.

Today and tomorrow, the college is hosting a career fair on campus. Here, students can meet businesses and companies in the community and learn more about what it is they do.

Thomas Loescher is currently a junior at WVU Tech studying mechanical engineering. He attended today’s fair and says he never knew the possibilities he had for employment.

“There’s so many places that I wouldn’t have thought...I just had a great conversation over there with the Beckley Sanitary Board and, you know, I would never have thought there’s a place like that that I could work as a mechanical engineer and there you go. There it is.”

More than a dozen businesses are participating in this week’s career fair like Compliance, Walgreens, West Rock and others.

According to WVU Tech, Wednesday’s career fair will focus more on opportunities in healthcare.

