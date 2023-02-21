Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual

The warm weather is leading plants to get tricked into thinking it’s spring meaning you’re suffering earlier.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of people were out enjoying the nice weather on Tuesday, but doctors warn it may not be so nice for some people.

“It probably started about two or three weeks ago we’ve seen an increase in people having more allergy symptoms,” said Dr. Maulin Desai with Patient First.

Allergy season is hitting earlier than usual. All of the warm weather is leading plants to get tricked into thinking it’s spring, meaning you’re suffering earlier.

Allergens are basically are basically your body reacting to a chemical release by the natural flora and your body responding to that chemical, and your body makes histamine reactions, and that’s how your body gets those symptoms,” Desai explained.

Doctors say an earlier allergy season is creating some concern from a medical standpoint because this is the time when other viruses like flu and COVID typically spread. Those illnesses can have overlapping symptoms with allergies.

“Allergies typically give you the itchy watery eyes. You’re not going to see that typically with a virus or a cold or a respiratory infection. Allergies won’t give you symptoms of fever, they won’t give you symptoms of body aches,” Desai said.

Still, there are some things you can do to reduce your symptoms, like not going outside when pollen counts are high.

“If you do go outdoors, go after it rains. The rain typically washes down a lot of the allergens. Try to keep the windows closed. Ensure you’re changing the air filters in the homes - any way to decrease the amount of exposure,” he said.

