Softball players looking to collect last minute donations

Softball field
Softball field(WRDW/WAGT)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two local soft ball players are asking for your help in the form of donations. They’re taking a once in a lifetime trip to Spain this summer. Christiana Flanagan and Abigail Milam are trying to raise $5,000 each to play for the American Softball Team.

The two are members of the Lady Red Devils Softball Organization. They are two out of only 200 players chosen across the nation to participate. The money donated will go towards trip expenses like transportation and food.

They’re hoping to get some last minute donations by the end of the day on Feb. 22. Anyone interested in donating can call 276-245-3864.

