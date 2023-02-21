Sen. Moore Capito visits Princeton, discusses nursing shortage and health care infrastructure

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito met with local leaders to ask them what projects should be a priority for federal funding in Mercer County.

“We talked about nursing shortages and how important it is to have trained individuals all throughout the spectrum. I’m really proud of the work they’re doing here in Princeton.” Capito said.

One way this shortage is already being addressed is the new nursing program at Concord University, which has been funded in part with federal dollars due to Capito and Senator Joe Manchin.

DR. KENDRA BOGGESS/ CONCORD UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

“I think a lot of people don’t want to leave. They want to stay and are very committed to this area and the region. So this gives them the opportunity to make a really good wage, do something they love, and be of service,” said Dr. Kendra Boggess, Concord University President.

With the program just kicking off this past January, the need for nurses and healthcare workers in the area hasn’t been alleviated by the new offering just yet.

“We’re on the cusp of a real development with this agreement for affiliation with WVU. This hospital needs people to work,” said Princeton City Council member James Hill.

LEE ROSS// PRINCETON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT VICE CHAIR

“As I was telling the senator my wife is one of the medical doctors at Princeton Community Hospital and her group does struggle to get mid-levels and doctors into the area,” said Lee Ross, Princeton Economic Development Vice Chair

Capito hopes that her new committee appointment can bring healthcare funding Mercer County’s way.

“I’m going to be the ranking member on the health subcommittee of appropriations where a lot of the dollars flow. And that means when I hear there are shortages in nursing, there are shortages in certain supplies, I can try to address that through the appropriations bill,” said Capito.

The topic of improving infrastructure that would attract young professionals to the area was discussed as well.

