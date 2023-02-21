Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI; brother will be acting coach

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for DUI 2.19.23(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The head coach of the Radford University men’s basketball team has been released from the New River Valley Regional Jail after being arrested Sunday.

Jail officials confirm Darris Nichols was arrested February 19, 2023 for DUI in Radford, and released the next day on a $3500 unsecured bond.

A statement from the university reads, “Radford University is currently evaluating the situation. Shane Nichols will serve as acting head coach. This is a personnel matter, and we have no further comment at this time.” Shane Nichols is Darris Nichols’s brother and is listed on the staff directory as an assistant coach.

Nichols is in his second year as Radford head coach. Previously, the Radford native was assistant coach at the University of Florida for six seasons, according to the university’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Bland County search for driver ends with person in custody
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Becky Taylor
Beckley woman finds power through fitness while battling MS
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property

Latest News

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale
Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale
Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale
Two recognized for their community service in Oakvale