Pikeview and Summers County cruise into sectional finals

Panthers and Bobcats each win by double digits
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDNER AND HINTON W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeview and Summers County punched tickets to the sectional finals in dominant fashion.

Pikeview beat Shady Spring, 64-31 and will face Westside for the AAA R3 S1 title on Wednesday night.

Summers County topped Bluefield, 56-29 and will matchup against Wyoming East for the AA R3 S1 title on Wednesday night.

