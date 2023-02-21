Pikeview and Summers County cruise into sectional finals

GARDNER AND HINTON W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeview and Summers County punched tickets to the sectional finals in dominant fashion.

Pikeview beat Shady Spring, 64-31 and will face Westside for the AAA R3 S1 title on Wednesday night.

Summers County topped Bluefield, 56-29 and will matchup against Wyoming East for the AA R3 S1 title on Wednesday night.

