Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Gavel
Attorneys for man found not guilty of sexual abuse charges speak out
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants
An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Explosion at Ohio metals plant sends 13 to hospital
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route