Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll(none)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDTV) - Multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll has announced his Backroad Baptism Tour will be coming to West Virginia.

Jelly Roll recently released hit singles “Son of a Sinner” and “Dead Man Walking” and made his Grand Ole Opry debut last year.

He will be performing at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston on Oct. 3.

The event will also have support from Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis and John Adam Meyers.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, side-stage viewing, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, and a limited-edition tour poster.

This is one of 44 tour dates for the Backroad Baptism Tour.

