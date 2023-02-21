Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A cafe with a cultural twist opened today in Beckley.

Sakura Mankai Cafe on Main Street celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. The cafe, the name of which means ‘cherry blossoms in full bloom,’ is Japanese-inspired, offering meals, snacks, bubble teas and more.

The owner, Jessica Currence, says she got the idea for the business during COVID-19. She was out west and found herself inspired by nature, so she decided to bring that feeling home and share it with West Virginia.

“I wanted to give people kind of that sense of calm and peace and beauty that comes from the cherry blossom trees and just in nature,” Currence shared. “...a place where you can go and get away from just the business of everyday life.”

Sakura Mankai Cafe- located at 206 Main Street in Beckley- is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit Sakura Makai Cafe on Facebook for menu updates and more.

