Ingleside residents concerned after mudslide blocks road

Ingleside Road
Ingleside Road(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents of Ingleside are concerned for their safety after a mudslide blocked a portion of the road on Friday. They say heavy rains caused the slide. They say the state cleared some of the mud from the road on Sunday but they believe the roadway is still dangerous.

“You’ll slide if you come through there. If you don’t go five miles an hour you will slide. It’s just heck trying to get through there. We’re just scared that the mud you know when it’s raining that the mud will slide down and push us over the guardrail or just pin us up against the guardrails,” said Jeri Coburn.

Coburn and another area resident, Rod Mayberry say they’ve experienced multiple mudslides over the years. They continue to hope the state will step in with a permanent solution instead of clearing the mud off the roadway when it happens.

“They came down here and they’re the ones who put the road closed signs up, scraped some of it out of the road, pushed it back over. But that’s not gonna help none. They’ve done it before and it just keeps sliding right on out,” said Coburn.

“I know the state could do something about it but there has to be some money in the budget somewhere to fix something like that. I don’t know if they’ve planned for that since then, maybe they have. I’m not going to get into the state road’s business and pointing fingers because they do what they can with this stuff. But there should be something that can be done,” said Mayberry.

Both Mayberry and Coburn say their concerns include the impact every mudslide has on response times in a medical emergency and eventually the repeated mudslides will collide with a life and death situation.

We have reached out to the West Virginia Department of Highways to see what the plan is for the mudslide but we have not received a response yet. We will continue to monitor updates with this story.

