Here comes the heat

A few spotty showers are possible this morning; otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Warmer and windy conditions are expected today as temperatures rise into the 50s and low 60s.

Clouds will build back into the region tonight. A few showers are possible late as a warm front lifts through our area. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and 40s overnight.

Some lingering showers are possible Wednesday morning but most of the day should be dry. Highs will soar into the 60s and 70s tomorrow afternoon. Some locations may break record high temperatures.

We’ll stay warm on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s once again. Some scattered showers are possible at times in the morning, but we look to dry up throughout the afternoon hours.

Colder air will filter in behind a cold front late Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s Friday and into the weekend. We’ll also start to grow unsettled once again on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

