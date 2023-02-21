Health officials brace for possible wave of overdoses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local health officials are bracing for a potential wave of drug overdoses.

Earlier this week, the city of Columbus, Ohio reported 18 overdoses within 24 hours. Officials say it’s because fentanyl is being mixed into other common street drugs.

Now, the Monongalia County Health Department is worried the “bad batch” might spread to northern West Virginia.

They fear within the next 48 to 72 hours there could be spikes in Morgantown, Wheeling, and Parkersburg.

The health department’s Quick Response Team was at WVU Tuesday, training students with testing strips and naloxone.

The QRT’s Chief of Threat Preparedness, Joe Klass, says students are taking the warning seriously.

“We’ve actually had a lot of interest from college students in getting these test strips, they seem to be aware that it is out there and they want to be safe so I think it’s great they’re coming out here getting the test strips and the naloxone,” said Klass.

Klass says they’ve been seeing more overdoses in recent years and fentanyl is a key factor to that.

He says many street drugs or counterfeit pills get laced because fentanyl is a cheap and accessible cutting agent.

“The big thing is that it can happen to you and or you may be in a position where you can help someone with naloxone,” said Klass. “In the past it used to be you could experiment or try a pill and you would probably be okay, but now with the amount of fentanyl that’s being put into all of these different pills and substances it is definitely more dangerous out there -- it’s important to try and protect yourself.”

The county health department tries to do these trainings at WVU at least once month while also providing Covid-19 shots.

Klass urges anyone seeking additional resources for naloxone and fentanyl awareness and training to contact the Monongalia County Health Departments Quick Response Team.

Klass says preparation and precaution can help save a life.

