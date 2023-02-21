Fire reported at manufacturing plant

ALLOY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several fire departments responded to a manufacturing plant in Alloy, West Virginia after reports of a fire Tuesday.

According to security at West Virginia Manufacturing, a fire broke out in a mixing bin.

Flames were put out within five to 10 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Armstrong Creek, Montgomery, Smithers and Boomer all responded to the scene.

