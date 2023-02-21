Fire reported at manufacturing plant

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several fire departments responded to a manufacturing plant in Alloy, West Virginia after reports of a fire Tuesday.

According to security at West Virginia Manufacturing, a fire broke out in a mixing bin.

Flames were put out within five to 10 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Armstrong Creek, Montgomery, Smithers and Boomer all responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Bland County search for driver ends with person in custody
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia

Latest News

CAPITOL BEAT: Campus carry bill passes House, goes to Governor’s desk for signature
Capito spoke with elected and community leaders about what projects they believe deserve...
Sen. Moore Capito visits Princeton, discusses nursing shortage and health care infrastructure
William DeRoos
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
QRT WVU
Health officials brace for possible wave of overdoses
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees