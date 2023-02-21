February is National Children’s Dental Health Month: Dentist says pandemic may have impacted your kids’ teeth

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The pandemic has affected our lives in a lot of ways, but did you know it may have impacted your child’s teeth?

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and this year more than ever, dentists are encouraging parents to practice good oral hygiene with their little ones at home while sticking to regular teeth cleanings and exams.

WVVA spoke to Michael Fizer, DDS, owner of Fizer Dental Care in Beckley, who says his office has seen an increase in adolescent cavities since the start of COVID-19.

“The increased amount of mask-wearing- it does have an effect on the oral environment,” Dr. Fizer explained. We have noticed an uptick in cavities, some dry mouth, so a multitude of issues have been created because of how many masks had to be worn in 2020 and then throughout 2021 until mask mandates were lifted.”

Dr. Fizer says the best way to promote oral health at home is to monitor your child’s brushing up until the age of seven. He also suggests that children be taken to their first appointment by the age of three. He says this is vital as it can allow dentists to see and possibly mitigate any kind of developmental defects.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.