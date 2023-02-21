Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others...
FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others suffered traumatic injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring business and TV news helicopters showed.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two others suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a hospital, while a third was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said it took about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames and that the cause is under investigation.

A truck-cleaning company and welding shops are listed as operating at the address of the explosion.

Medley, located about 12 miles northwest of downtown Miami, is mostly industrial and commercial complexes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Bland County search for driver ends with person in custody
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Becky Taylor
Beckley woman finds power through fitness while battling MS
Graham Middle School put in lockdown after “joke” threat online
Police presence at Graham Middle School after “joke” threat online

Latest News

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia:' Biden says while speaking in Poland
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Russia to respect caps under START nuke treaty despite suspension
Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday,...
More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions