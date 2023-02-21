Del. Hudson hopeful Gov. Youngkin signs Affordable Energy Act

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Legislation heading to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk could help lower your energy bills.

The bipartisan Affordable Energy Act aims to end price gouging and set fair prices for power bills for the long haul.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) is a chief patron of the bill. She says the legislation will hold Dominion Energy accountable.

“It’ll take some time for the bill to really hit people’s pocketbooks, because electric rates only get set every three years. So, the next time that the state will set Dominions electric rates is 2024. That means we have to wait a little while to see the benefits, but the impact of this bill will last,” the delegate said Tuesday, February 21.

Del. Hudson says Gov. Youngkin has shown support for this bill.

