CAPITOL BEAT: Campus carry bill passes House, goes to Governor’s desk for signature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill to allow students to carry concealed weapons on college campuses has cleared both chambers. The House of Delegates passed the measure on Tuesday, despite opposition from leaders at most of the state’s colleges and universities.

See the vote breakdown here: Voting Report (wvlegislature.gov)

Just before Tuesday’s vote, there was fierce debate among lawmakers on both sides of the issue. At the heart of their disagreement was over whether the presence of guns would make campus safer.

The Senate-originated measure included exceptions for events with more than a thousand spectators, campus daycare facilities, and residence halls. With the presence of law enforcement checks or metal detectors, colleges and universities reserved the right to restrict weapons in specific buildings under the bill.

During Tuesday’s floor debate, Democrats opposed to the bill highlighted the prevalent alcohol abuse on college campuses, asking why colleges would have the right to limit alcohol but not guns.

“I had one student who told me, Doug, I’m not going to college in West Virginia because you guys don’t allow guns. But I had a lot tell me, if you do pass this legislation, I will not go to school in West Virginia,” said Del. Doug Skaff, (R) Kanawha County.

Delegate Evan Hansen, (D) Monongalia, highlighted what he described as an elevated risk to students with mental health issues. “If you have suicidal thoughts and add a gun into the mix, you’re more likely to have a death than just a suicidal thought.”

Meanwhile, Del. Mike Honaker, (R) Greenbrier County, spoke on his own personal experience responding as a Virginia State Trooper to the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007. He described the scene as he walked in after the bloodshed.

“I can remember those cell phones ringing non-stop and looking at colleagues then, should we answer those phones? They were the cell phones in the dead students’ pockets ringing non-stop.”

Even now, when he hears those same ringtones go off in the supermarket, the sound brings him back to that memory.

“I fear that if I don’t support this legislation and it happens again, washing the blood off my shoes will not compare to washing the blood off of my hands because I disarmed them when the wolf came.”

It was a message that resonated with 83 more lawmakers who supported the bill. Thirteen lawmakers voted in opposition.

The measure heads next to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk for signature.

