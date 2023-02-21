Campus carry legislation passes West Virginia House

The West Virginia House advanced legislation Tuesday to allow handguns on campus,
The West Virginia House advanced legislation Tuesday to allow handguns on campus,(Pixabay, Pexels)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House passed legislation Tuesday, Feb. 21, to allow handguns on college campus’.

The Campus Self Defense Act was passed 84 to 13.

The proposal, Senate Bill 10, would allow those with a concealed carry license to carry without fear of punishment by the college.

The bill now moves to the Governor for consideration.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”
Bland County search for driver ends with person in custody
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Becky Taylor
Beckley woman finds power through fitness while battling MS
Graham Middle School put in lockdown after “joke” threat online
Police presence at Graham Middle School after “joke” threat online

Latest News

Robert W. Smith, Jr.
Man charged with traveling to Webster County to solicit teen
Rita Curran-File photo
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
FILE PHOTO of generic Fentanyl
W.Va. AG continues push to classify fentanyl as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
Zane Webber named 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Champion Child
WVU Medicine patient named 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion Child