Armed and dangerous: Danville Police release photos of wanted robbery suspect

Danville robbery suspect Calvin Hughes, Jr.(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have identified a man they believe robbed the clerk at a convenience store last week.

Police have released photos of Calvin Franklin Hughes, Jr. He is considered armed and dangerous, and charged with:

• Robbery

• Attempted malicious wounding

• Two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

• Shoot firearm in occupied dwelling

• Possession of a firearm by a felon

• Reckless handling of a firearm

Police say Hughes and one other man walked into the Sunrise mini mart about 8:40 p.m. February 15. One was described as 6′ and wearing a gray jacket and mask, and holding a machete. The other robber was described as 5′6″ and wearing a multicolored jacket, armed with a handgun.

After the robbery, they walked from the store with cash and cigarettes.

Both men are still wanted.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department via patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, use DPDsocial media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

