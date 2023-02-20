Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”

Students were told to stay in their classrooms during two incidents Monday
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monday in Mercer County, Princeton Senior High School had two incidents that reportedly resulted in students being instructed to stay in their classrooms. However, in a post on the school’s Facebook page, they deny the incidents were lockdowns, instead calling both “medical emergencies.” There is no word yet on what caused the medical emergencies, but the principal of the school says the two incidents are not related.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Town of Kimball secures the deed to former Walmart & Rural King property
Gavel
Attorneys for man found not guilty of sexual abuse charges speak out
Bramwell Corner Shop is one of America's Best Restaurants
Bramwell Corner Shop to be featured in America’s Best Restaurants
An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase
Local high school football players got to show out at the Unsigned Senior Showcase

Latest News

The individual broke into the convenience store and stole multiple e-cigarettes.
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating suspect
Graham Middle School put in lockdown after “joke” threat online
Graham Middle School put in lockdown after “joke” threat online
The non-profit has provided hundreds of pieces of furniture and beds.
In Focus: Virginia non-profit furnishes hundreds of homes
RDP presented an ERS to Ranielle Elementary on Monday. Pictured left to right are Ranielle...
Ranielle Elementary presented Emergency Response Shield by Ranielle Police Department