Two medical emergencies at Princeton Senior High School cause “shelter in place”

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monday in Mercer County, Princeton Senior High School had two incidents that reportedly resulted in students being instructed to stay in their classrooms. However, in a post on the school’s Facebook page, they deny the incidents were lockdowns, instead calling both “medical emergencies.” There is no word yet on what caused the medical emergencies, but the principal of the school says the two incidents are not related.

