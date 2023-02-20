Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating suspect

The individual broke into the convenience store and stole multiple e-cigarettes.
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the individual who broke into the Raven Mart on Thursday, February 16th.

The individual hid their face and broke into the building, which was once the old F-M Mart. The person stole vapes, e-cigarettes, and Juuls from the convenience store.

If you have any information regarding the incident or individual in question, please call (276) 988-0645 or (276) 988-0704.

