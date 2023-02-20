Shady Spring volleyball player honored at Capitol


By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local volleyball player was honored at the state Capitol last week for her extraordinary accomplishments both on and off the court.

Meg Williams, a Senior at Shady Spring High School, received a legislative citation for leading her team to victory at the State Championships this year.

Williams was also this year’s ‘Gatorade Player of the Year.’

Del. Jordan Maynor, (R) Raleigh County, helped honor Williams with a Legislative Citation in Charleston, W.Va.

“She’s great individual. I had a lot of time to catch up with her and her father this week. She represents the best of us. Really proud of her and wanted to honor her with that citation.”

Williams is also a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.1 GPA. She will continue her volleyball career at Concord University beginning in the Fall.

